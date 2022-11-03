 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 3 November 2022

V0.49.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9863769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Wind particles now shrink to avoid going inside walls

Bugfixes:
Wind particles no longer spawn underwater

Changed files in this update

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link