Stardeus update for 3 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.119 (2022.11.03)

Patch notes: v0.6.119 (2022.11.03)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.119 (2022.11.03)

  • [Feature] Add Memory Compression research branch and Memory Compression Upgrade module
  • [Balance] Biological beings who just joined the colony will not immediately try to do firefighting
  • [Balance] Have a 1 hour (in game time) grace period for shutting down workers if there is not enough CPU
  • [Balance] Increase durability of Teleporters 10x (again)
  • [Tech] Automatically remove traits added by mods if the added trait is causing internal errors
  • [Performance] Add major performance improvement for situations with large amount of tasks and workers
  • [Bug] Fix beings could get their grid position and visual position desynchronized too much, which would cause the being to become stuck until save / load (thanks JDPlays for help)
  • [Bug] Fix selecting the closest Emergency Siren if more than one was available would cause an internal error
  • [Bug] Fix humans would sometimes not display body / hair sprites
  • [Bug] Fix Roaming action could fail to find a valid position and cause a looping internal error
  • [Bug] Fix Beings could be spawned outside map bounds, causing various inconsistent states
  • [Bug] Fix Beings would try to satisfy hunger need in mid combat
  • [Bug] Fix Combat AI would try to create a new Home squad when new raiders were added to an ongoing combat
  • [Bug] Fix dead bots could be taken under direct control
  • [Bug] Fix ranged attackers would stand still if target was in range on their weapon (even without line of sight)

