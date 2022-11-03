Patch notes: v0.6.119 (2022.11.03)

v0.6.119 (2022.11.03)
- [Feature] Add Memory Compression research branch and Memory Compression Upgrade module
- [Balance] Biological beings who just joined the colony will not immediately try to do firefighting
- [Balance] Have a 1 hour (in game time) grace period for shutting down workers if there is not enough CPU
- [Balance] Increase durability of Teleporters 10x (again)
- [Tech] Automatically remove traits added by mods if the added trait is causing internal errors
- [Performance] Add major performance improvement for situations with large amount of tasks and workers
- [Bug] Fix beings could get their grid position and visual position desynchronized too much, which would cause the being to become stuck until save / load (thanks JDPlays for help)
- [Bug] Fix selecting the closest Emergency Siren if more than one was available would cause an internal error
- [Bug] Fix humans would sometimes not display body / hair sprites
- [Bug] Fix Roaming action could fail to find a valid position and cause a looping internal error
- [Bug] Fix Beings could be spawned outside map bounds, causing various inconsistent states
- [Bug] Fix Beings would try to satisfy hunger need in mid combat
- [Bug] Fix Combat AI would try to create a new Home squad when new raiders were added to an ongoing combat
- [Bug] Fix dead bots could be taken under direct control
- [Bug] Fix ranged attackers would stand still if target was in range on their weapon (even without line of sight)
