 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ICEwall update for 3 November 2022

Version 1.1.1: Corrected rounding method for drone damage

Share · View all patches · Build 9863687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected rounding method for drone damage, so that 75% of 10 becomes 8, not 7 (following standard rounding rules for decimals, which I try to keep consistent)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1835971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link