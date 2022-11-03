- Ad Astra Balancing
- Late Antiquity Rework (Balancing & new Barbarian Pacification node that enables early Late Antiquity)
Orbi Universo update for 3 November 2022
Balancing & Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Orbi Universo Depot 1090671
- Loading history…
Dépôt : Orbi Universo - Ad Astra (1996200) Depot 1996200
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update