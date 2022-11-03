 Skip to content

Orbi Universo update for 3 November 2022

Balancing & Fixes

  • Ad Astra Balancing
  • Late Antiquity Rework (Balancing & new Barbarian Pacification node that enables early Late Antiquity)

