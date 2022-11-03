Early Access Update #3 - New powerups, lots of QoL improvements, and Roadmap!

Hi!

Today we bring a new update for the game that mainly brings lots of UI and quality of life improvements to the game, along with some balancing adjustments, a couple of bugfixes and two new power ups that can be found while playing.

New features:

Two new power ups added: The Shield (provides invulnerability for some time) and the Piggy bank (attracts all coins on the stage plus additional ones).

Gameplay changes:

Added secondary effects to some of the weaker trinkets.

Lanyz: Added a small posion explosion on skill activation.

Bhask: Improved passive stats a bit.

Increased (again) difficulty of tier 3 stages.

Improved Meteorite Blast (both base and evolution)

Improved Blaze (both base and evolution)

Improved Elven Bow (base only)

Improved Daggers (both base and evolution)

Improvements:

Improved level up screen behavior to avoid navigation problems and misclicks when using a controller.

Health bar no longer has a minimum width, so it's not as misleading when you're really low on health.

Added current/maximum health values to the pause screen.

Challenges button is hidden in the level up screen when all challenges are unlocked.

Added an arrow indicator to show the stage boss position when outside of the screen, or close to the borders.

Added a tick to the character selection screen telling with which characters you've already passed the stage (will only work from this update onwards).

Bugfixes:

Fixed Saul and Ker skills not increasing damage based on character level.

We also have prepared a Roadmap with our planning for future updates. Given the level of success we've managed to get so far, we've decided to increase a bit the expected time spent in Early Access to add new features and content:



Surely you'll have questions regarding some of these things, such as what "Ruin level" or "Charms" mean! We'll explain them a bit more in detail at a later point :).

Please note this Roadmap is just an estimation and can be subject to change. Also it's not exhaustive, and other minor features can be added at any point during development.