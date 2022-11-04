[Patch Note] Update on November 4

[Update]
Additional Skills
- Durahan - Weapon Skill 'Distortion Barrier
-Distorts the space and remains invincible for 0.75 seconds. It can also be used during other actions. Consumes ultimate gauge 25
- Durahan - Weapon Skill 'Over Lift'
-When some strong enemies are Stun, you can lift them into the air.
- Durahan - Support Skill 'Distortion Amplification'
-The duration of the 'Distortion Barrier' is increased to 1.5 seconds. Ultimate gauge consumption also increases to 50
- Durahan - Support Skill 'Quantum Shock'
-Power of the 'Plasma Gun' is reduced to 50%, but it Stuns the hit enemy
Other additions and changes
- Add a 'guide mark' function to the map that tells you the next target point
- When talking to Laplace, if the essence is greater than or equal to 50,000, you can make 5 adjustments at a time
- Added function to display 'New' when adding a new stage to the teleport gate of the central seal room
- Fewer essence required to acquire some Weapon skills
- Modifying the position of some teleport gate in Chapter 9 and removing loading
- When starting with NEW+, new skills are also modified to determine availability according to the progress of the imported data
- Add performance check when loading data
Changed files in this update