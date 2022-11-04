 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 4 November 2022

[Patch Note] Update on November 4

[Update]

  • Additional Skills

    • Durahan - Weapon Skill 'Distortion Barrier
      -Distorts the space and remains invincible for 0.75 seconds. It can also be used during other actions. Consumes ultimate gauge 25
    • Durahan - Weapon Skill 'Over Lift'
      -When some strong enemies are Stun, you can lift them into the air.
    • Durahan - Support Skill 'Distortion Amplification'
      -The duration of the 'Distortion Barrier' is increased to 1.5 seconds. Ultimate gauge consumption also increases to 50
    • Durahan - Support Skill 'Quantum Shock'
      -Power of the 'Plasma Gun' is reduced to 50%, but it Stuns the hit enemy

  • Other additions and changes

    • Add a 'guide mark' function to the map that tells you the next target point
    • When talking to Laplace, if the essence is greater than or equal to 50,000, you can make 5 adjustments at a time
    • Added function to display 'New' when adding a new stage to the teleport gate of the central seal room
    • Fewer essence required to acquire some Weapon skills
    • Modifying the position of some teleport gate in Chapter 9 and removing loading
    • When starting with NEW+, new skills are also modified to determine availability according to the progress of the imported data
    • Add performance check when loading data

