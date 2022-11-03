-
Spanish language support has been added.
Fixed screen resolution when opening windowed mode.
Correction of minor bugs in the scenarios.
The Search For Paradisus update for 3 November 2022
(BETA 0.2) Added Spanish language support and minor bug fixes.
