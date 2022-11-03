 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Search For Paradisus update for 3 November 2022

(BETA 0.2) Added Spanish language support and minor bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 9863229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Spanish language support has been added.

  2. Fixed screen resolution when opening windowed mode.

  3. Correction of minor bugs in the scenarios.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2176001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link