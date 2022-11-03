- Added color blind accessibility mode with support for protanopia, deuteranopia and tritanopia.
- Added hint system button in main menu.
- General bugfixes and improvements.
Your Computer Might Be At Risk update for 3 November 2022
Version 1.1.0
