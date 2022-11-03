 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Computer Might Be At Risk update for 3 November 2022

Version 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9862888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added color blind accessibility mode with support for protanopia, deuteranopia and tritanopia.
  • Added hint system button in main menu.
  • General bugfixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1969621
  • Loading history…
Depot 1969622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link