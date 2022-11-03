- Fixed a bug that can adjust the frame rate even though VSYNC (when it is first launch.)
- After adjusting the difficulty level, fixed a bug that starts with a change in difficulty when you press enter.
- New song: BB Yukus - Game Clear! (NORMAL, HARD)
- Modify chart: Author wind - Aquamarine (NORMAL, HARD)
2022-11-04(v0.5.3)
