rote²(RoteSquare) update for 3 November 2022

2022-11-04(v0.5.3)

2022-11-04(v0.5.3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that can adjust the frame rate even though VSYNC (when it is first launch.)
  • After adjusting the difficulty level, fixed a bug that starts with a change in difficulty when you press enter.
  • New song: BB Yukus - Game Clear! (NORMAL, HARD)
  • Modify chart: Author wind - Aquamarine (NORMAL, HARD)

