Edengrall update for 3 November 2022

V0.49.0.3

Build 9862158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:
Fixed the critter detection mode to retain part of it when the bugnet was forcibly removed due to entering water
Made small improvements to animations

