 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forsake update for 3 November 2022

V0.6.0 - Police station and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9861876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW LEVEL

  • New level: Police station (unlockable at level 2)
  • Achievement: Police station in nightmare difficulty

LOCALIZATION / TEXTS

  • New language: Portuguese
  • Fixed overlapping texts
  • Fixed missing translation
  • Tweaked characters positions
  • Added new font for better compatibility with exotic texts (player names for example)
  • Set original name of languages (instead of english translation)
  • Fixed padlock name in certain condition
  • Fixed size of name rooms (too small)
  • Added display error when malformed requests (in menu and in game), which suggest to disable your bandwidth management software (like ASUS GameFirst), this can cause some freeze or bugs

ENTITIES

  • Entities speed up when chasing for a long time
  • Added more damage ratio when multiple players
  • Entities continue to walk toward player when lost detection
  • Entities have more speed and hit damage in hard/nightmare difficulties
  • Entities are more aggressive based on exploration progress
  • Entities animations improved

FIXES

  • Fixed objectives issues (with relic ritual for example)
  • Fixed ladder exit immediately after enter
  • Deselected item when knocked out or when watch ending (to avoid using it)
  • Fixed pathfinding issues in wood camp
  • Fixed stick sensitivity to be framerate dependant
  • Avoiding zoom or lean to be blocked at start
  • Optimized performance for taking and saving pictures (Camera and Video Camera)
  • Fixed skip intro option (and decreased the wait time of manual skip)
  • Disabled collisions with entities when knocked out
  • Fixed some horror textures not spawning
  • Fixed some hitboxes
  • Fixed some 3D models
  • Fixed some spawners

IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES

  • Added option to disable head bobbing (to avoid motion sickness)
  • Added option to enable crosshair (disable by default)
  • When shadow quality setting is set to high or ultra, better shadows displayed
  • Player light are now visible by others
  • Now drop keys when knocked out in nightmare difficulty
  • Knocked out camera now in black and white
  • No outline/interaction for knocked out players in nightmare difficulty
  • Less delay during the first loading in main menu
  • Fixed issues with notebooks not being red in the list
  • No more collision with vent when unlocked
  • Player are now closer to the ladder when climbing it
  • Stopped animations when trying to move horizontally on a ladder
  • School and police station now have horror textures (added with relics)
  • Deleted easy difficulty
  • Skills give 10% money or 10% exp (instead of 20%)
  • Tweaked UI

Changed files in this update

Forsake Content Depot 1785121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link