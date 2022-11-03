V0.6.0 - Police station and fixes

NEW LEVEL
- New level: Police station (unlockable at level 2)
- Achievement: Police station in nightmare difficulty
LOCALIZATION / TEXTS
- New language: Portuguese
- Fixed overlapping texts
- Fixed missing translation
- Tweaked characters positions
- Added new font for better compatibility with exotic texts (player names for example)
- Set original name of languages (instead of english translation)
- Fixed padlock name in certain condition
- Fixed size of name rooms (too small)
- Added display error when malformed requests (in menu and in game), which suggest to disable your bandwidth management software (like ASUS GameFirst), this can cause some freeze or bugs
ENTITIES
- Entities speed up when chasing for a long time
- Added more damage ratio when multiple players
- Entities continue to walk toward player when lost detection
- Entities have more speed and hit damage in hard/nightmare difficulties
- Entities are more aggressive based on exploration progress
- Entities animations improved
FIXES
- Fixed objectives issues (with relic ritual for example)
- Fixed ladder exit immediately after enter
- Deselected item when knocked out or when watch ending (to avoid using it)
- Fixed pathfinding issues in wood camp
- Fixed stick sensitivity to be framerate dependant
- Avoiding zoom or lean to be blocked at start
- Optimized performance for taking and saving pictures (Camera and Video Camera)
- Fixed skip intro option (and decreased the wait time of manual skip)
- Disabled collisions with entities when knocked out
- Fixed some horror textures not spawning
- Fixed some hitboxes
- Fixed some 3D models
- Fixed some spawners
IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES
- Added option to disable head bobbing (to avoid motion sickness)
- Added option to enable crosshair (disable by default)
- When shadow quality setting is set to high or ultra, better shadows displayed
- Player light are now visible by others
- Now drop keys when knocked out in nightmare difficulty
- Knocked out camera now in black and white
- No outline/interaction for knocked out players in nightmare difficulty
- Less delay during the first loading in main menu
- Fixed issues with notebooks not being red in the list
- No more collision with vent when unlocked
- Player are now closer to the ladder when climbing it
- Stopped animations when trying to move horizontally on a ladder
- School and police station now have horror textures (added with relics)
- Deleted easy difficulty
- Skills give 10% money or 10% exp (instead of 20%)
- Tweaked UI
