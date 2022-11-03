 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MyDockFinder update for 3 November 2022

1.9.2 beta version update

Share · View all patches · Build 9861798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update beta version 1.9.2, the official version channel does not release updates, the current beta version is not the final state, can be selectively updated

Changelog
  • Fixed a crash issue in the previous version when clicking Launchpad display shutdown in quick succession
  • Fix the problem that the tray icon is not displayed completely in the previous version, if the update is still incomplete, please restart the computer, after this update, there will be systemtrayico daemon to permanently detect the tray, so that there will be no problem of incomplete icon display (must start booting to start, it is best to start in service mode)
  • Adjust the myfinder temperature monitoring icon to a dynamic water column, the higher the temperature, the higher the water column
  • Optimized the built-in pop-up keyboard operation, and fixed the problem that the pop-up window required mouse click once after displaying the pop-up window in some systems
  • The skin editor adds the function of switching themes between dark and light colors, and adds the function of editing calendars, which can modify the calendar style in the theme
  • Preferences - About, Added the ability to view changelog
  • Fix the memory leak problem caused by the use of UWP screenshots in all previous versions (the previous UWP screenshot code used Microsoft GitHub examples, and there was a memory leak)
Next release update preview:
  • Refine the skin editor, customize the clock, and then add the upload function

Changed depots in testversion branch

View more data in app history for build 9861798
MyDockFinder Content Depot 1787091
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link