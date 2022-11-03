Update 3.0 - Hotfix

This hotfix fixed the following bugs:
- The high contrast enemies option not working in certain cases
- The tier of stage 1 bosses would actually be set to the tier of stage 2 bosses, making them harder
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This hotfix fixed the following bugs:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update