SHPR update for 3 November 2022

Update 3.0 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix fixed the following bugs:

  • The high contrast enemies option not working in certain cases
  • The tier of stage 1 bosses would actually be set to the tier of stage 2 bosses, making them harder

