Last Days of Lazarus update for 3 November 2022

Patch v1.0.1

Build 9861689

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes for Patch v1.0.1:

  • fixed bug causing possible gameplay block in Bran - basement blocking wall after placing chalice ingredients now only activates if the clamps are also placed
  • fixed settings always remaining dirty and getting resaved each time
  • changed the model for the Some Toy collectible
  • removed tesselation on some skin materials for Lyudmila and Zhivko to avoid potential visual issues on some GPU models
  • disabled motion blur in menus to avoid potential visual issues on some GPU models
  • replaced first aid kit texture in Kolyma
  • replaced some pills textures in the apartment

Changed files in this update

