Changes for Patch v1.0.1:
- fixed bug causing possible gameplay block in Bran - basement blocking wall after placing chalice ingredients now only activates if the clamps are also placed
- fixed settings always remaining dirty and getting resaved each time
- changed the model for the Some Toy collectible
- removed tesselation on some skin materials for Lyudmila and Zhivko to avoid potential visual issues on some GPU models
- disabled motion blur in menus to avoid potential visual issues on some GPU models
- replaced first aid kit texture in Kolyma
- replaced some pills textures in the apartment
Changed files in this update