Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.029 UPDATE

★ "UNITY SESSION" has been updated
- The new multi-play feature 'Unity Session' has been added.
- In Travel mode, press the F5 button to switch between online and offline modes.
★ Gear, note design renewal
- A renewed design of gear and note skin with improved visibility has been applied.
★ Added 'Gear Size Adjustment' function
- The 'Change gear size' function has been added to the Standby page - Skin Settings.
★ Respond to the 'Luminous & Darkness Pack' DLC.
- Related content is available when purchasing the 'Luminous & Darkness Pack' DLC, which is scheduled to be released on the 5th.
- Notice of adjusting note speed after update
- In the process of changing the game engine, the note fell faster from the previous setting.
After updating, it is recommended that you lower the note speed by 10-15% before playing.
Changed files in this update