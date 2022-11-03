 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 3 November 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.029 UPDATE

Build 9861575

★ "UNITY SESSION" has been updated

  • The new multi-play feature 'Unity Session' has been added.
  • In Travel mode, press the F5 button to switch between online and offline modes.

★ Gear, note design renewal

  • A renewed design of gear and note skin with improved visibility has been applied.

★ Added 'Gear Size Adjustment' function

  • The 'Change gear size' function has been added to the Standby page - Skin Settings.

★ Respond to the 'Luminous & Darkness Pack' DLC.

  • Related content is available when purchasing the 'Luminous & Darkness Pack' DLC, which is scheduled to be released on the 5th.
  • Notice of adjusting note speed after update
  • In the process of changing the game engine, the note fell faster from the previous setting.
    After updating, it is recommended that you lower the note speed by 10-15% before playing.

