Now Also Available on Humble Store: 50% Launch Discount!

Hi everyone!

This is just a quick announcement to let you know that Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory is now also available for purchase from the Humble Store starting today!

To celebrate, for the next week only, we're running an exclusive 50% discount on Humble Store!

Humble Store is a unique storefront that gives a percentage to charity from every game sale. So check them out, and consider grabbing your copy of Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory via this unique opportunity to both support social causes and also get stuck avoiding death lasers operated by mentally unhinged robotic puppets! For 50% off! Ever seen a deal like that before? What a steal!

Have fun playing, everyone!

Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory on Humble Store