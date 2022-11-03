 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory update for 3 November 2022

Now Also Available on Humble Store: 50% Launch Discount!

Share · View all patches · Build 9861492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This is just a quick announcement to let you know that Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory is now also available for purchase from the Humble Store starting today!

To celebrate, for the next week only, we're running an exclusive 50% discount on Humble Store!

Humble Store is a unique storefront that gives a percentage to charity from every game sale. So check them out, and consider grabbing your copy of Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory via this unique opportunity to both support social causes and also get stuck avoiding death lasers operated by mentally unhinged robotic puppets! For 50% off! Ever seen a deal like that before? What a steal!

Have fun playing, everyone!

Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory on Humble Store

Changed files in this update

Depot 1829451
  • Loading history…
Depot 1829452
  • Loading history…
Depot 1829453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link