November 3rd update notes

Engine - Adjustment and optimization
- The default number 1 is used for the new staning avatar component of the interface
- When "Add new Choose" is selected for dialogue option, several setting buttons on the right will be disabled.
- English translation has been optimized once (fixing the problems of incorrect key technical terms, text and components exceeding, and adding some untranslated places)
- The status page of the scene object has added a text prompt when the mouse is hovered.
Engine - Bug fixes
- Fix a display error that Explorer has been Loading in some cases
2.Fix a bug that the script expressions in the dependency conditions of scene object properties and object module properties are invalid
3.Fix an error that may be caused by the map drawing color absorption
- Fix the problem that the preview window of the behavior editor is not able to preview the play when the second behavior instruction
- Fix the error that the modified scene event trigger category is not saved successfully
[Official Game Template]
(Template update needs to create project with new template to see the update effect)
RPG-Feather of cyan
- English translation has been optimized once
- Adjust the parallel events of the scene object can also be triggered when executing the event of entering the scene
- fix the scene object module properties when set to false can not be set to
- Other micro-adjustments on text component spacing, etc.
AVG-Eyes of star
- English translation has been optimized once
Changed files in this update