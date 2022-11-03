UPDATE 7 Is now live!

- Redid the opening stage!
- Removed freebie chests from all stages in standard mode (still appear in horde)
- Added choice of one of three free weapons to the first bus ride
- Disabled shadows on a huge number of dynamic objects which were having a massive performance impact
- Removed chunks of floating geometry in Towerblocks
- Fixed pipes missing collision in Towerblocks
- Added more building variety and performance improvements to Neighborhood
- Fixed some sound effects not being affected by the volume settings
- Removed a lots of unused content from the package build
Changed files in this update