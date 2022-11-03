 Skip to content

Escape From Meat City update for 3 November 2022

UPDATE 7 Is now live!

Build 9860259

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Redid the opening stage!
  • Removed freebie chests from all stages in standard mode (still appear in horde)
  • Added choice of one of three free weapons to the first bus ride
  • Disabled shadows on a huge number of dynamic objects which were having a massive performance impact
  • Removed chunks of floating geometry in Towerblocks
  • Fixed pipes missing collision in Towerblocks
  • Added more building variety and performance improvements to Neighborhood
  • Fixed some sound effects not being affected by the volume settings
  • Removed a lots of unused content from the package build

