Territory update for 3 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.5 – Default Branch – UI Improvements

Changed

  • Player and Crafting bench crafting UI now in a much easier to use grid format
  • Host Server menu – Use LAN now unticked by default
  • Reduced ranged weapon clipping for when players are close to objects
  • Removed stabby type knife melee animations for now
  • Projectile impact effect volume increased a little coz its cool

Performance

  • Decreased amount of tall grass and weeds to improve level load times (all of these harvestable actors need to be loaded in the resource system as well as having their states saved and loaded for respawning which is why they caused the longer loading times)

Fixed

  • Grass and other small foliage now does not block arrows and bullets
  • Grass and other small foliage now does not cause the ranged weapons to clip
  • Stone and Steel axe hit traces extended a little for better melee PVP action
  • Improved all knife and machete action

