HNWF Patch Notes - 0.2.3

Patch Notes 0.2.3:
Gameplay
- All Sparks generated from either High Voltage or Static now have a 5% base chance of generating another spark. Before, this only happened with sparks generated from High Voltage III. Any upgrade of either High Voltage or Static increases this chance 5% further.
- All bullets are now killed after defeating a server, and upon entering an Allegory Chamber
Bugs
- Fixed issue in which using Black Cat III and the Vigour essence locked players into an eternal dash state
- Fixed issue in which players could double skip by pressing the Skip Button repeatedly really quickly by pressing LMB
Improvements
- Fixed incorrect numbers in some card descriptions
Other
- Updated game engine to latest stable version
