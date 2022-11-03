 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Her Name Was Fire update for 3 November 2022

HNWF Patch Notes - 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9860024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 0.2.3:

Gameplay

  • All Sparks generated from either High Voltage or Static now have a 5% base chance of generating another spark. Before, this only happened with sparks generated from High Voltage III. Any upgrade of either High Voltage or Static increases this chance 5% further.
  • All bullets are now killed after defeating a server, and upon entering an Allegory Chamber

Bugs

  • Fixed issue in which using Black Cat III and the Vigour essence locked players into an eternal dash state
  • Fixed issue in which players could double skip by pressing the Skip Button repeatedly really quickly by pressing LMB

Improvements

  • Fixed incorrect numbers in some card descriptions

Other

  • Updated game engine to latest stable version

Changed files in this update

Depot 2083841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link