Patch 0.27.1

Changes:
- Players can recapture their castles from the Zombies.
- Decreased Zombie strength as they were too powerful.
Fixes:
- Latecomers to a new Round not starting off with 4 villagers and resources.
- Human players being able to damage Caringtowners.
- Number of Student's Desks not reflecting correctly.
- Players unable to attend lecture at the desk.
- Negative gold coins not displayed properly.
- Friendship with Villagers not increasing properly.
- Villagers taking extra books than required.
- Villagers going to sleep when told to eat.
- Villagers job icon not showing properly.
- Zombies not capturing castles periodically.
- Zombies paying rent and collecting wages.
Changed files in this update