Coronation update for 3 November 2022

Patch 0.27.1

Patch 0.27.1

Build 9859967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Players can recapture their castles from the Zombies.
  • Decreased Zombie strength as they were too powerful.

Fixes:

  • Latecomers to a new Round not starting off with 4 villagers and resources.
  • Human players being able to damage Caringtowners.
  • Number of Student's Desks not reflecting correctly.
  • Players unable to attend lecture at the desk.
  • Negative gold coins not displayed properly.
  • Friendship with Villagers not increasing properly.
  • Villagers taking extra books than required.
  • Villagers going to sleep when told to eat.
  • Villagers job icon not showing properly.
  • Zombies not capturing castles periodically.
  • Zombies paying rent and collecting wages.

