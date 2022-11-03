- Tweaked endgame quest journal entries
- Made minimap draw faster
- More crafting tooltips
- Update image for player's mining/gathering sites
- Update grenade image
- Increased yield of iron and coal miners
- Fixed some endgame quest issues
- Fixed actions menu drawn under forbid mode and auto eat buttons
- Fixed player's iron and coal miners collecting wood
- Fixed version number scaling offscreen on main menu
Pawsecuted update for 3 November 2022
Update Notes for v0.542
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update