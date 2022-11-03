 Skip to content

Pawsecuted update for 3 November 2022

Update Notes for v0.542

Build 9859906

  • Tweaked endgame quest journal entries
  • Made minimap draw faster
  • More crafting tooltips
  • Update image for player's mining/gathering sites
  • Update grenade image
  • Increased yield of iron and coal miners
  • Fixed some endgame quest issues
  • Fixed actions menu drawn under forbid mode and auto eat buttons
  • Fixed player's iron and coal miners collecting wood
  • Fixed version number scaling offscreen on main menu

