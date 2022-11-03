 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Malice update for 3 November 2022

Update Notes 3/11/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9859643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed a bug where compare notes notification keeps popping out
-fixed character selection missing texture in lobby
-updated some translation

Changed files in this update

Depot 1799221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link