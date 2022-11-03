 Skip to content

The Classrooms update for 3 November 2022

0.1.2.46

View all patches · Build 9859397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prevented doll from going through doors
  • Improved doll so it can move if you can't actually see it (Such as behind a wall)
  • Adjusted doll spawning
  • Added window mode setting
  • Added music volume slider
  • Fixed missing walls in Tutorial
  • Fixed occasionally wall decorations block doorways
  • Fixed mic input system crash by disabling mic input if necessary
  • Fixed posters hovering

