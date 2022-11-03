- Prevented doll from going through doors
- Improved doll so it can move if you can't actually see it (Such as behind a wall)
- Adjusted doll spawning
- Added window mode setting
- Added music volume slider
- Fixed missing walls in Tutorial
- Fixed occasionally wall decorations block doorways
- Fixed mic input system crash by disabling mic input if necessary
- Fixed posters hovering
The Classrooms update for 3 November 2022
0.1.2.46
Patchnotes via Steam Community
