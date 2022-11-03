ISAO Update is Live! 🪵

New Samurai: ISAO!







🪵 Isao's log swap catches every opponent when they least expect it.



🌰 Isao has a SLINGSHOT! And he loads it with acorns.



🌊 And since he likes water, he can shoot his acorns even when he gets wet.

New Spelunky Content!



LISE Project, Au, and Pilot blast in for some fun! There's sticky bombs, rocks, skulls, torches, and more!

New Minit Content!

The gang's all here, with 3 new Minit characters! And the Minit kit got a whole rework—watering can boost rocket, bullet-deflecting sword throws, less active frames on slash, dash through Minit's sword throw... it's all been buffed, it's all been nerfed, flee in terror and have the time of your life! ☠️

2 New Stages!



Windmill — Created with guest artist Lucas "Midio" Carvalho



Moon Frog — Created with guest artist Shawn Martins

GUNNDROP Mode!

In GUNNDROP Mode, KO'ed fighters drop an orb containing 3 ammo. The orb will absorb any stray bullets that are fired its way as well. The first fighter to touch the orb gets all the ammo!