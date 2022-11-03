EA Build Hotfix #16

- Ticket #1230 System/Planet View cycle button refactor
- Ticket #1229 Diplomacy AI counter offers treated as player demands fix
- Ticket #1037, 1038 & 1217 Colony Base build queue filter implemented
- Ticket #1226 Improved Energy Weapons technology calculation fix
- Ticket #934 Tactical auto retreat fix
- Ticket #1017 Ship design deletion build queue freeze
- Ticket #1045 Fleet travel text fix
- Ticket #1227 Building event ticker includes next item queued
- Ticket #892 Tutorial outpost fix
- Ticket #1018 Tutorial build queue text clarification
- Ticket #1052 Tutorial stuck on planet screen fix
- Ticket #887 Tutorial Explore goal text clarification
- Ticket #1232 Citadel data fix
- Ticket #1079 Tutorial Information screen hotkey fix
- Ticket #837 End turn key closing fleet combat if under AI attack fix
- Ticket #1218 No first contact window fix
- Ticket #1130 Hyperspace flux GNN trigger and duration fix
- Ticket #1225 Fleet disappear on arrival fix
- Ticket #1228 Research screen key panning implemented
- Ticket #1220 Build queue deletion fix
- Ticket #1224 Custom faction color for ship widgets fix
- Ticket #1219 Build queue filters for Starbase, Battlestation and Citadel
- Ticket #1222 Engage and autocombat with empty enemy fleets fix
- Ticket #1217 Colony base filter fix
Known Issues:
Tutorial has critical error that prevents completion.
Changed files in this update