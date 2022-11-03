 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 3 November 2022

EA Build Hotfix #16

Share · View all patches · Build 9858920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1230 System/Planet View cycle button refactor
  • Ticket #1229 Diplomacy AI counter offers treated as player demands fix
  • Ticket #1037, 1038 & 1217 Colony Base build queue filter implemented
  • Ticket #1226 Improved Energy Weapons technology calculation fix
  • Ticket #934 Tactical auto retreat fix
  • Ticket #1017 Ship design deletion build queue freeze
  • Ticket #1045 Fleet travel text fix
  • Ticket #1227 Building event ticker includes next item queued
  • Ticket #892 Tutorial outpost fix
  • Ticket #1018 Tutorial build queue text clarification
  • Ticket #1052 Tutorial stuck on planet screen fix
  • Ticket #887 Tutorial Explore goal text clarification
  • Ticket #1232 Citadel data fix
  • Ticket #1079 Tutorial Information screen hotkey fix
  • Ticket #837 End turn key closing fleet combat if under AI attack fix
  • Ticket #1218 No first contact window fix
  • Ticket #1130 Hyperspace flux GNN trigger and duration fix
  • Ticket #1225 Fleet disappear on arrival fix
  • Ticket #1228 Research screen key panning implemented
  • Ticket #1220 Build queue deletion fix
  • Ticket #1224 Custom faction color for ship widgets fix
  • Ticket #1219 Build queue filters for Starbase, Battlestation and Citadel
  • Ticket #1222 Engage and autocombat with empty enemy fleets fix
  • Ticket #1217 Colony base filter fix

Known Issues:
Tutorial has critical error that prevents completion.

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link