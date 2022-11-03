 Skip to content

Spliced update for 3 November 2022

(03/11) Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: UI now correctly displays for different resolutions.

Improved stability tier display pop up when adding or removing cards.

Changed files in this update

