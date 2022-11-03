 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scarlet Tower update for 3 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9858882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.0.3 patch info!

News
  • Power Up's screen, to customize your character's strength.
  • New elite Enemy that appears during the day, dropping a chest with a 100% chance.
  • In auto-attack off mode, you can press to attack.
  • Amount of Gold provided by the Chest is now displayed in the UI.
Changes
  • Vylat now attacks in all directions
  • Character base speed increased by 15%
  • Torches and Totems now spawn at night
  • Revised stat descriptions of talents and relics to more clearly display what each Rank provides.
Fixes
  • "Veste Corrupta" agora funciona corretamente
  • Rank 5 weapons no longer spawn when leveling up
  • Characters' main weapons can now be upgraded (when leveling up in game)
  • Talents: Adrenaline Rush and Greed's Hustle fixed
  • Fixed bug where Drain actions healed more than they should
  • Fixed bug where Battle Scars talent healed more than it should
Main features of the next update (v0.0.4):
  • Racial Traits
  • Performance Improvement
  • New Weapons
  • Bug Fixes

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to [b]rate us on steam, it helps us a lot![/b]

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, tomorrow!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

Changed files in this update

Depot 2181721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link