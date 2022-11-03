Patch Notes v0.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9858882 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 04:52:30 UTC by Wendy

News

Power Up's screen, to customize your character's strength.

New elite Enemy that appears during the day, dropping a chest with a 100% chance.

In auto-attack off mode, you can press to attack.

Amount of Gold provided by the Chest is now displayed in the UI.

Changes

Vylat now attacks in all directions

Character base speed increased by 15%

Torches and Totems now spawn at night

Revised stat descriptions of talents and relics to more clearly display what each Rank provides.

Fixes

"Veste Corrupta" agora funciona corretamente

Rank 5 weapons no longer spawn when leveling up

Characters' main weapons can now be upgraded (when leveling up in game)

Talents: Adrenaline Rush and Greed's Hustle fixed

Fixed bug where Drain actions healed more than they should

Fixed bug where Battle Scars talent healed more than it should

Racial Traits

Performance Improvement

New Weapons

Bug Fixes

