Patch Notes v0.0.3

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.0.3 patch info!
News
- Power Up's screen, to customize your character's strength.
- New elite Enemy that appears during the day, dropping a chest with a 100% chance.
- In auto-attack off mode, you can press to attack.
- Amount of Gold provided by the Chest is now displayed in the UI.
Changes
- Vylat now attacks in all directions
- Character base speed increased by 15%
- Torches and Totems now spawn at night
- Revised stat descriptions of talents and relics to more clearly display what each Rank provides.
Fixes
- "Veste Corrupta" agora funciona corretamente
- Rank 5 weapons no longer spawn when leveling up
- Characters' main weapons can now be upgraded (when leveling up in game)
- Talents: Adrenaline Rush and Greed's Hustle fixed
- Fixed bug where Drain actions healed more than they should
- Fixed bug where Battle Scars talent healed more than it should
Main features of the next update (v0.0.4):
- Racial Traits
- Performance Improvement
- New Weapons
- Bug Fixes
If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to [b]rate us on steam, it helps us a lot![/b]
Join us discord!
Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!
See you in the next update, tomorrow!
Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia
