Mythos: Sudoku update for 3 November 2022

v1.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Update notes:

  • Added steam achievements
  • Adjusted Power trial generation - fixed some logic issues and made solves less reliant on complex checkmate patterns
  • Adjusted Sound trial difficulty on Easy/Normal
  • Double clicking a square will now select all squares with the same digit
  • Fixed misleading examples in the Land trial notes
  • Added a seed/timer display while in a trial
  • Light Discovery trials were taking too long to generate, adjusted some logic which should improve generation time
  • Key bindings for multiselect will now save correctly
  • Other minor bug fixes

Thanks for all the feedback so far!

