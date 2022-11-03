v1.1 Update

Update notes:
- Added steam achievements
- Adjusted Power trial generation - fixed some logic issues and made solves less reliant on complex checkmate patterns
- Adjusted Sound trial difficulty on Easy/Normal
- Double clicking a square will now select all squares with the same digit
- Fixed misleading examples in the Land trial notes
- Added a seed/timer display while in a trial
- Light Discovery trials were taking too long to generate, adjusted some logic which should improve generation time
- Key bindings for multiselect will now save correctly
- Other minor bug fixes
Thanks for all the feedback so far!
Changed files in this update