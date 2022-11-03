This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Islanders, Good news!

Steam Cloud Saves now enabled. All your save files will sync across devices if you're using the same steam account.

What do I have to do to enable it?

Nothing, Steam Cloud should be turned on by default on all Steam clients.

How do I know if it's already working?

Look for Cloud Status "Up to Date" Icon next to the Big Green Play button. If it's "Up to Date," you're good to go. If it still doesn't show the Cloud Status icon, please check the following:

From the top menu of the Steam client, select Steam > Settings From the left-hand menu, select Cloud. Make sure Enable Steam Cloud synchronization for applications that support is turned on.

Any potential problems?

If you've played Coral Island on two devices using the same Steam account, there is a possibility of a one-time Save file conflict; please pay attention to keep the one you want.