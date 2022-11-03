- Increased size of some popup UI.
- Motion sickness option no longer gets the camera stuck while doing animations.
- Default FOV is set to 65 now.
- Fixed shader issue that caused odd outlines on slick surfaces.
- Entering the caves now turns off the sun.
KoboldKare update for 3 November 2022
Patch 417_1214839
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Content x86 Depot 1102932
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update