- Storage Import/Export as ZIP
- Hiding built-in palettes
- Deny downloads and sharing for artworks (Pixel Network)
- Max size for animations is now 256x256 (Pixel Network)
- Pixel Network optimization
Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 3 November 2022
Update 4.23
