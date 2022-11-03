 Skip to content

Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 3 November 2022

Update 4.23

Build 9857590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Storage Import/Export as ZIP
  • Hiding built-in palettes
  • Deny downloads and sharing for artworks (Pixel Network)
  • Max size for animations is now 256x256 (Pixel Network)
  • Pixel Network optimization

Changed files in this update

Pixel Studio for pixel art Content Depot 1204051
