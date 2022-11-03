 Skip to content

Creeper World 4 update for 3 November 2022

Update notes for Version 2.4.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Can now deselect walls/crazonium by clicking anywhere
  • Plyon connection in pre-built state are now a different color from tower connections.
  • Increased download timeouts so slower connections can download larger maps.
  • Added a way to reset a stash in the editor.

Bugs:

  • Spore launcher with 0 spores no longer makes launch sound.
  • Minimap no longer shows warnings/sounds for structure with 0 emitted enemies.
  • Blob lifetime and payload saved properly now.
  • Fixed stacking rotated units bug.
  • 5x5 units no longer overlap when being drag built.
  • Pressing 'L' on a planet in Farsite now refeshes the planet state properly.
  • Added a fix for map 1319
  • Prevent achievements.dat from being written out repeatedly after hold objective was obtained during a mission.

Scripting updates:

  • Added Switch and Case support to 4RPL.
  • Added GetListIndex and GetListIndices to 4RPL.
  • Added GetMCSEntries and DeleteMCSEntry to 4RPL.
  • ApplyToDamage map hang fixed.
  • SetUnitCanMove no longer makes some units deselectable.
  • GetUnitPosition now returns zero vector when called on a non existent unit.
  • SetUnitSelected will now unselect a unit even it is is set to unselectable. SetUnitSelectable will now unselect the unit if the unit is being set to unselectable.
  • Creeper Totals and Coverage are now set immediately after a game load.
  • SignalGenerator Random now works in the console.
  • GetUnitSettings exception fixed when accessing DisableMiniMapWarn.
  • SetUnitSettings bug fixes with some properties.

