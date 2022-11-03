Update notes for Version 2.4.9

Features:
- Can now deselect walls/crazonium by clicking anywhere
- Plyon connection in pre-built state are now a different color from tower connections.
- Increased download timeouts so slower connections can download larger maps.
- Added a way to reset a stash in the editor.
Bugs:
- Spore launcher with 0 spores no longer makes launch sound.
- Minimap no longer shows warnings/sounds for structure with 0 emitted enemies.
- Blob lifetime and payload saved properly now.
- Fixed stacking rotated units bug.
- 5x5 units no longer overlap when being drag built.
- Pressing 'L' on a planet in Farsite now refeshes the planet state properly.
- Added a fix for map 1319
- Prevent achievements.dat from being written out repeatedly after hold objective was obtained during a mission.
Scripting updates:
- Added Switch and Case support to 4RPL.
- Added GetListIndex and GetListIndices to 4RPL.
- Added GetMCSEntries and DeleteMCSEntry to 4RPL.
- ApplyToDamage map hang fixed.
- SetUnitCanMove no longer makes some units deselectable.
- GetUnitPosition now returns zero vector when called on a non existent unit.
- SetUnitSelected will now unselect a unit even it is is set to unselectable. SetUnitSelectable will now unselect the unit if the unit is being set to unselectable.
- Creeper Totals and Coverage are now set immediately after a game load.
- SignalGenerator Random now works in the console.
- GetUnitSettings exception fixed when accessing DisableMiniMapWarn.
- SetUnitSettings bug fixes with some properties.
Changed files in this update