- Fixed the bug when player tries to leave the second bedroom in the estate (works only on new walkthroughs, if you already started the game, please press "ignore" when the bug pops up--if you have done everything in both bedrooms you won't miss anything in the game);
- Other minor bug fixes.
The Silent Huntress update for 2 November 2022
1.01 minor bug fixes
