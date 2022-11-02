 Skip to content

The Silent Huntress update for 2 November 2022

1.01 minor bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9857108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug when player tries to leave the second bedroom in the estate (works only on new walkthroughs, if you already started the game, please press "ignore" when the bug pops up--if you have done everything in both bedrooms you won't miss anything in the game);
  • Other minor bug fixes.

Depot 2121481
Depot 2121482
