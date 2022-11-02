BALLYGON Version 2.1.1 Bug Fixes

This is a minor bug fix patch that fixes some errors involving the Stage Viewer, user interface, video settings, and more.
Version 2.1.1 20221102 Patch Notes
- Fixed an error where pressing up on the pause menu during Practice Mode didn't select the Main Menu button at the bottom
- Fixed an error where Wrecking Balls were not displayed during Stage Viewer and Photo Mode
- Fixed an error where accessing the stage viewer, pressing photo mode, returning to gameplay, and then accessing the stage viewer again would cause the camera position to offset.
- Fixed an error where the music stopped when starting a challenge
- Fixed the 4K resolution in Video Settings from 3820x2160 to the correct 3840x2160 resolution
- Fixed fade out canvases to cover the entire screen for 3840x2160 resolution
View a list of all changes in the BALLYGON Press Kit.
Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye
Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:
@ballygon
Thank you for playing BALLYGON.
I hope you enjoy the game and please look forward to more exciting updates!
-Anthony Seeha
Changed files in this update