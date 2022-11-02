BALLYGON Version 2.1.1 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9857090 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This is a minor bug fix patch that fixes some errors involving the Stage Viewer, user interface, video settings, and more.

Version 2.1.1 20221102 Patch Notes

Fixed an error where pressing up on the pause menu during Practice Mode didn't select the Main Menu button at the bottom

Fixed an error where Wrecking Balls were not displayed during Stage Viewer and Photo Mode

Fixed an error where accessing the stage viewer, pressing photo mode, returning to gameplay, and then accessing the stage viewer again would cause the camera position to offset.

Fixed an error where the music stopped when starting a challenge

Fixed the 4K resolution in Video Settings from 3820x2160 to the correct 3840x2160 resolution

Fixed fade out canvases to cover the entire screen for 3840x2160 resolution

View a list of all changes in the BALLYGON Press Kit.

Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye

Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:

@ballygon

Thank you for playing BALLYGON.

I hope you enjoy the game and please look forward to more exciting updates!

-Anthony Seeha