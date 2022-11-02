 Skip to content

Tile Town update for 2 November 2022

Update to v0.9.6

Build 9856922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes:

  • Optimization: Small performance tweaks and texture size reduction
  • Visual tweak: Slightly reduced depth of field blur strength
  • Feature added: Option to turn on/off depth of field blur
  • Feature added: Option to skip current BGM song

