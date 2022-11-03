 Skip to content

Industries of Titan update for 3 November 2022

Patch 0.28.1

Patch 0.28.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Adjusted victory point values
  • Reduced most tier 4-5 victory point requirements by about 25%
  • Reduced the requirements for resource gathering points at all tiers
  • Increased requirements for ship based victory points

