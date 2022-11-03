 Skip to content

Dirge update for 3 November 2022

v0.3.6 Moon Rays & Performance Optimizations

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.3.6.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-252-5786

Additions

  • Added moon and rays of light from the moon
  • Added ambient directional light in all levels
  • Added dumb waiter to the mansion.
  • Added gameplay trailer as a skippable startup video.
  • Idle unarmed investigator animation now has pitch axis applied.
  • Added 3rd person camera for monsters on certain animations.
  • Added battery pack which contains 3 batteries.
  • Some minions now give small amounts of loot.
  • Added more clear UI for when in the damage phase of a monster attack.

Changes

  • Non RTX GPUs will have a lower resolution hair for Diana.
  • Revenant HP lowered to scale better with smaller groups.

Performance Optimizations

  • Updated light culling values so far away lights don't tank GPU.
  • Converted Hillview Basement lanterns to dynamic as they're much smaller in attenuation.
  • Added LODs and scaled textures where larger values were unnecessary for statues.
  • Improved lighting around the car.
  • Removed duplicated landscape meshes.
  • Added asynchronous asset loading thread.
  • Added soft texture loading for faster UI response times.

Improvements

  • Updated internal code to make use of soft references to reduce memory requirements.
  • Reworked timing, collisions, and visuals around Wendigo attacks.
  • Improved all monster cameras to be smoother and less janky jank.
  • Sound attenuations should be more clear.
  • Animated desk fan in lobby.
  • Messaging around usage of dispensers and torches should help newer players understand how they're used.
  • Collisions improved so items should be less likely to fall through the floor when dropped.
  • Improved consistency of item icons.
  • Added better icons for keyboard buttons to look more like an actual button.

Fixes

  • Fixed spacing issue in player cards in lobby.
  • Fixed bug in Secret Apartment not including secret chest as part of the area.
  • Fixed bug where some achievements were missing.
  • Fixed bug where task selection could be set to the wrong monster after a match.
  • Fixed issue where Steam avatars would have issues loading.
  • Fixed bug where the lobby map would load twice for the host.
  • Fixed bug with Crypt/Sarcophagus energy regeneration for Wraith.
  • Fixed bug where Diana's high quality hair could turn gold.
  • Fixed bug where using flashlight on a Wraith would still prompt the F for Flashlight key.

