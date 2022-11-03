v0.3.6 Moon Rays & Performance Optimizations

Version: 0.3.6.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-252-5786
Additions
- Added moon and rays of light from the moon
- Added ambient directional light in all levels
- Added dumb waiter to the mansion.
- Added gameplay trailer as a skippable startup video.
- Idle unarmed investigator animation now has pitch axis applied.
- Added 3rd person camera for monsters on certain animations.
- Added battery pack which contains 3 batteries.
- Some minions now give small amounts of loot.
- Added more clear UI for when in the damage phase of a monster attack.
Changes
- Non RTX GPUs will have a lower resolution hair for Diana.
- Revenant HP lowered to scale better with smaller groups.
Performance Optimizations
- Updated light culling values so far away lights don't tank GPU.
- Converted Hillview Basement lanterns to dynamic as they're much smaller in attenuation.
- Added LODs and scaled textures where larger values were unnecessary for statues.
- Improved lighting around the car.
- Removed duplicated landscape meshes.
- Added asynchronous asset loading thread.
- Added soft texture loading for faster UI response times.
Improvements
- Updated internal code to make use of soft references to reduce memory requirements.
- Reworked timing, collisions, and visuals around Wendigo attacks.
- Improved all monster cameras to be smoother and less janky jank.
- Sound attenuations should be more clear.
- Animated desk fan in lobby.
- Messaging around usage of dispensers and torches should help newer players understand how they're used.
- Collisions improved so items should be less likely to fall through the floor when dropped.
- Improved consistency of item icons.
- Added better icons for keyboard buttons to look more like an actual button.
Fixes
- Fixed spacing issue in player cards in lobby.
- Fixed bug in Secret Apartment not including secret chest as part of the area.
- Fixed bug where some achievements were missing.
- Fixed bug where task selection could be set to the wrong monster after a match.
- Fixed issue where Steam avatars would have issues loading.
- Fixed bug where the lobby map would load twice for the host.
- Fixed bug with Crypt/Sarcophagus energy regeneration for Wraith.
- Fixed bug where Diana's high quality hair could turn gold.
- Fixed bug where using flashlight on a Wraith would still prompt the F for Flashlight key.
