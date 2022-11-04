Version 0.2.1

WHAT'S NEW:
- Added text chat
- New game engine version: This will make the game more stable and reduce crashes in the game
- Now you can change the bindings for emote animations
- Improved lighting
FIXES:
- Sometimes drawers push player below the floor
- The 3x3 grid puzzle in the sewers is now fixed and no longer overlaps
- Sometimes doors would not spawn and the player could not respawn
- TV video sometimes frezees due to codec error
- Entity 8 animation bug the first time that it spawns
