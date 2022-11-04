 Skip to content

Inside the Backrooms update for 4 November 2022

Version 0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WHAT'S NEW:

  • Added text chat
  • New game engine version: This will make the game more stable and reduce crashes in the game
  • Now you can change the bindings for emote animations
  • Improved lighting

FIXES:

  • Sometimes drawers push player below the floor
  • The 3x3 grid puzzle in the sewers is now fixed and no longer overlaps
  • Sometimes doors would not spawn and the player could not respawn
  • TV video sometimes frezees due to codec error
  • Entity 8 animation bug the first time that it spawns

