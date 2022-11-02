 Skip to content

Xio: Survival update for 2 November 2022

UPDATE .444 (11/02/2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MAPS/LEVELS -
Ice Staging Level Added.
Harbor Staging Level Added.
Water Port Staging Level Added.
Airport Staging Level Added.

COMMUNITY HUB -
*"Halloween Event" added.

VENDOR(s)
Halloween Vendor Added.
Event Pumpkin(s) added.

CLOTHING/ARMOR -
Halloween Costume(limited item) added.
Island Crossbow Added.

QUEST SYSTEM ADDED -
Kill Quests.
Gather/Fetch Quests.

AI/NPC ADDED -
INS Soldiers Added.
XS Soldiers Added.

PLAYER HOUSING UPDATES -
Apartment Kiosk Added.
Empty Apartment Layout(for storage/furniture).

PLEASE JOIN OUR DISCORD FOR QUESTIONS/DISCUSSIONS - https://discord.gg/nmPHszFg

**NOTE - DO NOT EXIT GAME WITHOUT STORING YOUR WEAPONS/ARMOR/ITEMS AT YOUR HOME!
(PLAYERS HOUSING).

