UPDATE .444 (11/02/2022)

MAPS/LEVELS -
Ice Staging Level Added.
Harbor Staging Level Added.
Water Port Staging Level Added.
Airport Staging Level Added.
COMMUNITY HUB -
*"Halloween Event" added.
VENDOR(s)
Halloween Vendor Added.
Event Pumpkin(s) added.
CLOTHING/ARMOR -
Halloween Costume(limited item) added.
Island Crossbow Added.
QUEST SYSTEM ADDED -
Kill Quests.
Gather/Fetch Quests.
AI/NPC ADDED -
INS Soldiers Added.
XS Soldiers Added.
PLAYER HOUSING UPDATES -
Apartment Kiosk Added.
Empty Apartment Layout(for storage/furniture).
