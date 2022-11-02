 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

canVERSE update for 2 November 2022

Patch Notes - PFPs on Checkers

Share · View all patches · Build 9856732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you ready to show off dem PFPs?

As long as it’s on IPFS canVERSE supports it! Just connect your wallets to your account on the canVERSE website, scan it and build up your list of PFPs using our drag and drop interface. Now when playing checkers against a friend you can show off your awesome collection!

Features in this release -

  • PFP checkers pieces
  • Apartment updates, can you find the new additions?
  • Improved sign-in UX
  • Bug fixes and stability improvements

Please report any bugs or give us feedback on our discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1710722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link