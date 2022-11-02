Patch Notes - PFPs on Checkers

Are you ready to show off dem PFPs?

As long as it’s on IPFS canVERSE supports it! Just connect your wallets to your account on the canVERSE website, scan it and build up your list of PFPs using our drag and drop interface. Now when playing checkers against a friend you can show off your awesome collection!

Features in this release -

PFP checkers pieces

Apartment updates, can you find the new additions?

Improved sign-in UX

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Please report any bugs or give us feedback on our discord.