Shop Titans update for 4 November 2022

Version 11.0.1 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9856710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Fresh items now also grant a 10% rest bonus to equipped Heroes.
  • Reduced the pet feed requirements for pet skins by approximately 50%.

Minor Changes

  • It is now possible to use enchanted items as precrafts (making the Cheeseburger much more convenient to craft).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Tutu Mano’s hiring cost and requirements being lower than intended (now costs 5 million Gold).
  • Fixed food items collected while Fresh being unable to be produced higher than Normal quality.
  • Fixed issue where non-food items could be suggested to customers during additional sale.
  • Fixed issue where Meal and Dessert icon displayed as text instead of the actual icon in several areas.
  • Fixed minor orientation issues with food after being purchased by customer.
  • Fixed blank white square appearing for Baker crafting speed bonus in several menus.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when feeding pets using food from the Market.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when Mundra would enter to sell Mundra items.
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when Champions triggered an additional sale.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when claiming a gift from a guildmate.

