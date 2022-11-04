Version 11.0.1 Release Notes

Balance Changes
- Fresh items now also grant a 10% rest bonus to equipped Heroes.
- Reduced the pet feed requirements for pet skins by approximately 50%.
Minor Changes
- It is now possible to use enchanted items as precrafts (making the Cheeseburger much more convenient to craft).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Tutu Mano’s hiring cost and requirements being lower than intended (now costs 5 million Gold).
- Fixed food items collected while Fresh being unable to be produced higher than Normal quality.
- Fixed issue where non-food items could be suggested to customers during additional sale.
- Fixed issue where Meal and Dessert icon displayed as text instead of the actual icon in several areas.
- Fixed minor orientation issues with food after being purchased by customer.
- Fixed blank white square appearing for Baker crafting speed bonus in several menus.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when feeding pets using food from the Market.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when Mundra would enter to sell Mundra items.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when Champions triggered an additional sale.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when claiming a gift from a guildmate.
Changed files in this update