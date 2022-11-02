 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 2 November 2022

Update Notes 2 Nov 2022

  • Added ability for workers to have future pics - on a set trigger date, their default pic will swap to a new picture. A useful tool for historical mods!
  • Added full screen toggle
  • Added View Results button to Show of the Year in Awards
  • Added optional font size switcher in the settings menu
  • Fixed importer for networks not including the availability settings
  • Fixed null scores showing in a worker's match history
  • Fixed awards, added explainers as to their position in the list.
  • Fixed bug where popularity wouldnt grow if match score was between 80 and 90
  • Fixed a bunch of network/network deal related bugs

