- Added ability for workers to have future pics - on a set trigger date, their default pic will swap to a new picture. A useful tool for historical mods!
- Added full screen toggle
- Added View Results button to Show of the Year in Awards
- Added optional font size switcher in the settings menu
- Fixed importer for networks not including the availability settings
- Fixed null scores showing in a worker's match history
- Fixed awards, added explainers as to their position in the list.
- Fixed bug where popularity wouldnt grow if match score was between 80 and 90
- Fixed a bunch of network/network deal related bugs
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 2 November 2022
Update Notes 2 Nov 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
