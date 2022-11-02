 Skip to content

Observo update for 2 November 2022

Version 1.1 - Now with difficulty modes!

Version 1.1 - Build 9856377

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new Easy and Hard modes (you can change difficulties at any time during the game, though you'll have to save and reload for it to take effect)
  • Medkit heals more health in Easy and Normal difficulties
  • Damage dealt by player and enemies scale according to difficulty

