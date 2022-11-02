- Added new Easy and Hard modes (you can change difficulties at any time during the game, though you'll have to save and reload for it to take effect)
- Medkit heals more health in Easy and Normal difficulties
- Damage dealt by player and enemies scale according to difficulty
Observo update for 2 November 2022
Version 1.1 - Now with difficulty modes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update