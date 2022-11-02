 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Armor Clash 2022 update for 2 November 2022

Version 2.2 Updated camera and water effects.

Share · View all patches · Build 9856318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjust the camera position to increase the performance by 5%.

Add the water reflection effects again without adding the performance cost.

Changed files in this update

Armor Clash 1 RM Content Depot 1841631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link