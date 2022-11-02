Version 0.3.0 - Hotfix

Fixes:
- Game crash when going out of graveyard
- Misleading tooltip on Spirit Board
- Minor bathroom collision improvement
If you want to share any feedback, follow the progress or report any issues, join us on Discord: OverNight
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
If you want to share any feedback, follow the progress or report any issues, join us on Discord: OverNight
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update