Nov 2nd Updated Test Build

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The testing branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

Reworked network multiplayer code

New spymaster and agent missions

Added searchable dropdown for Steam friends in cloud game setup

Improvements to AI

Many bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:

https://github.com/MohawkGames/test_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Test%20Update%2011.02.2022

These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.