New tutorials for adding furniture, moving walls, and editing rooms!
Several bugfixes
- Drag-rotate on walls did not update the angle in the co-ordinates panel
- Walls were not rotating with the anchor on the Edge Bar side
- Typing in location co-ordinates did not affect walls
- Typing in rotation was not working for XYZ value of 0, 0, 0
- Wall did not show correct color when selected
MakePlace update for 2 November 2022
More Tutorials
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update