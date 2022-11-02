More Tutorials

 Skip to content

MakePlace update for 2 November 2022

2 November 2022

  • New tutorials for adding furniture, moving walls, and editing rooms!

  • Several bugfixes

    • Drag-rotate on walls did not update the angle in the co-ordinates panel
    • Walls were not rotating with the anchor on the Edge Bar side
    • Typing in location co-ordinates did not affect walls
    • Typing in rotation was not working for XYZ value of 0, 0, 0
    • Wall did not show correct color when selected

