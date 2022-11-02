 Skip to content

Magic Twins update for 2 November 2022

1.3.0.2 Fixed unlocked levels.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are sorry for the inconvenience and apologize for our mistake in mixing the branches of unlocked levels with the original branch in patch 1.3.0.0. It is now resolved.

