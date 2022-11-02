Early Access v1.1.14 Bugfix

V1.1.14 is out now, which fixes a particularly nasty bug that could occur when selling to vendors:
- Fixed a number overflow issue caused by selling items with a very high combined value to vendors in a single action.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
V1.1.14 is out now, which fixes a particularly nasty bug that could occur when selling to vendors:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update