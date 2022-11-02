 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 2 November 2022

Early Access v1.1.14 Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9855956

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.1.14 is out now, which fixes a particularly nasty bug that could occur when selling to vendors:

  • Fixed a number overflow issue caused by selling items with a very high combined value to vendors in a single action.

